OPINION: What planet are you on? 9 of Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith's 'finest moments' since coming into office

2 . Bully

Earlier this week, Mr Clarke-Smith took it upon himself to mock a political blogger for sharing a mental health blip she suffered while at the Glastonbury music festival and her praise for the Samaritans on Twitter. Referring to her as a 'vile internet troll', his remark about 'playing the world's smallest violin' was a masterstroke in dispassion. Rather than putting his hands up and apologising, he kept the rumbling on, despite the tirade being reported in the national press and even laid into former Worksop MP John Mann for daring to share his views. Photo: Leon Neal