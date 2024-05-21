Operation targets nuisance off-road bikes and illegal riding near Ollerton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottinghamshire Police rural and wildlife officers are proactively patrolling land near Ollerton to tackle nuisance off-road vehicles.

Officers have received reports of off-road bikes and quadbikes driving illegally on tracks along Deerdale Lane off the A614, Sherwood Forest, Sherwood Pines, Vicars Water and adjoining farmland.

The route, which leads to Eakring Road towards Mansfield, is an area of sandy wasteland around the perimeter of Sherwood Pines and Sherwood Forest Center Parcs.

Officers from the Sherwood Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out spot checks to crack down on motorists who choose to ride off-road illegally and pose a danger to other road users and members of the public.

The majority of vehicles are road-legal and compliant, however, a minority of motorists are being targeted through Operation Jericho – the force’s dedicated and ongoing work to tackle off-road vehicle offences across the county.

Officers are issuing warning notices to deter offenders and, where appropriate, will seize off-road vehicles that are being driven across county borders to use illegally.

The details of tracks and areas where off-road bikes can be ridden safely and legally across Nottinghamshire can be found online via the Green Lane Association and there are a number of legitimate motocross tracks within Nottinghamshire and the local region.

Motorists who ride off-road vehicles on a road must have a valid MOT certificate if the vehicle is more than three years old, register quadbikes with the DVLA and ensure the vehicle is taxed and has front and rear number plates, have a full care licence or category B1 licence if it was issued before January 1997 and have a minimum of third-party insurance to drive a quadbike on the road.

Nottinghamshire Police Neighbourhood Sergeant Christian Hurley said: “The behaviour of motorists who drive erratically on public roads and taunt other road users will not be tolerated.

“Teams across Newark and Sherwood are working collaboratively with our off-road bike team and roads policing team to tackle this issue and send a warning that causing alarm and distress to other road users, nearby communities and our land owners is simply not acceptable.