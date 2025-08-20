Opening date announced as pictures show huge progress on new Dinnington McDonald's

An opening date has been announced for South Yorkshire’s latest McDonald’s, as pictures show how close it is to completion.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The McDonald’s signs are up and most of the building now looks to have been completed on the site, at one of the area’s former mining villages.

But a number of construction vehicles remain on the site, on Campbell Way, Dinnington, which is still closed to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular burger chain had originally been described as having been due to open in August.

Picture show the new McDonald's at Dinnington, South Yorkshire, as an opening day is announced. Photo: David Kessen, National World

But a sign has now been put in place within the works site, which states: “Opening September 3 - We can’t wait to see you.”

The site is next the roundabout at the end of Monksbridge Road and Outgang Way.

Planning permission was granted last summer, after the franchisee, Franco Ventura, told a planning meeting at Rotherham Council: “I’m a local person, I live in Ravenfield, I was born in Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a great career in McDonald’s, I became part of the executive team…and became a franchisee back in Rotherham in 2017.”

The McDonalds on Campbell Way, Dinnington. Photo: David Kessen, National World

He added that he currently employs more than 1,000 across nine restaurants, and sponsors 13 under-11 football teams, the Rotherham Titans Foundation, undertakes litter picks and work with local charities.

The proposal had met with resistance from planning officials over the quality of the jobs.

But Coun Joanna Baker-Rogers said she had received emails supporting the plans, and that councillors on the planning board should reflect the will of residents. The idea was popular with locals, some 139 letters supporting the plans were submitted to Rotherham Council, along with 11 objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annie Newman, senior acquisitions surveyor at McDonald’s, said: “We have wanted to expand our offering of amazing value and high-quality food in Dinnington for some time.

The new McDonalds at Dinnington. Photo: David Kessen, National World

“We appreciate that the council’s policy allocates this land for employment use, but the number of jobs that our proposals will create is far more than many developments that would be defined as employment use."

Emma Gonstall, associate director of Lichfield Planning Consultancy, said the site, once part of Dinnington Colliery, had been vacant since the 90s, and needed ‘over £400,000 of remediation works’.