Open day planned for Worksop’s hospital radio station as it celebrates 50 years on air
Aspiring radio presenters and music enthusiasts are invited to take a tour of Worksop’s Trust AM Radio as the team celebrates the hospital radio station’s 50th anniversary.
The public are being invited to visit the studio and meet the team behind Trust AM Radio on Sunday, September 11, from 11am-4.30pm, as the station celebrates 50 years on air.
The station, based in the grounds of Bassetlaw Hospital, at the Kilton Hill entrance, will welcome a range of guests from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Trust, alongside local MPs, for the anniversary, as well as allowing visitors to get involved in a live show.
Trust AM is a charity radio station serving patients and staff at Doncaster and Bassetlaw hospitals with tunes to suit each listener – from the likes of Doris Day in the 1940s, all the way up to the current top-10 singles – with no ad interruptions.
The station is currently made up of about 23 volunteer presenters, and 30 executive members – with retired English and drama teacher Steve Roberts one of the longest-running presenters, having been involved for more than 20 years.
He said: “We believe we’re helping people’s mental health by giving them music to keep their mind off their stay in hospital. Music is like a pain reliever.”
Steve is also head of training new presenters, with most hosting their own live shows within just three weeks.
Malc Waring, who formerly worked for the BBC, said: “It’s a great way to get involved in broadcast. Many volunteers have gone into mainstream radio.
“We want to keep going for many more years at least.”
Set up in the summer of 1972, the station has come a long way from first being suggested by a group of sixth-formers at Valley Comprehensive.
Worksop Lions Club funded the project, which saw its first broadcast on December 2, 1972, for the former Kilton Hospital.
As part of the 50th year celebrations, the station will also be launching a special six-hour live broadcast for non-stop requests to celebrate the ‘music of our lives’ on Friday, December 2, 2022.
The radio is available to listen online at trustam.com/radioplayer