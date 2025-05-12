One of two missing tabby cats has been found near Ollerton: a six-year-old male named Morty has returned home, while the search for two-year-old Muffin continues.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March, we shared an appeal for two missing cats in the Kirton area.

Neither of them had gone missing before and both are microchipped and neutered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morty was found on the estate across from Ollerton crematorium.

Morty and Muffin went missing from Kirton. Muffin is still missing.

For the past few weeks, a man had been feeding Morty.

On Monday morning, (May 12), the resident was able to catch him and take him to the vet for a scan.

Lisa Dean, founder of the charity Beauty's Legacy, said: “Morty was dirty and thin, but otherwise seems fine and was thrilled to see his family.”

The search for Muffin continues.

Appeal for missing Muffin

Muffin is a two-year-old female cat and is primarily an indoor cat but occasionally goes outside to sit for a few minutes before wanting to come back in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On February 25, Muffin sneaked out for her usual brief outing but vanished without a trace from Kirton, near Ollerton.

Kirton is a small, close-knit rural village, and these disappearances have raised concerns among cat owners.

Residents in the area have been urged to check doorbells, CCTV, and dashcams for any footage that might assist in locating the missing cats.

To join the campaign, led by animal charity Beauty's Legacy, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/1146011529816185/.