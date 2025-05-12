One of two missing tabby cats found near Ollerton
In March, we shared an appeal for two missing cats in the Kirton area.
Neither of them had gone missing before and both are microchipped and neutered.
Morty was found on the estate across from Ollerton crematorium.
For the past few weeks, a man had been feeding Morty.
On Monday morning, (May 12), the resident was able to catch him and take him to the vet for a scan.
Lisa Dean, founder of the charity Beauty's Legacy, said: “Morty was dirty and thin, but otherwise seems fine and was thrilled to see his family.”
The search for Muffin continues.
Appeal for missing Muffin
Muffin is a two-year-old female cat and is primarily an indoor cat but occasionally goes outside to sit for a few minutes before wanting to come back in.
On February 25, Muffin sneaked out for her usual brief outing but vanished without a trace from Kirton, near Ollerton.
Kirton is a small, close-knit rural village, and these disappearances have raised concerns among cat owners.
Residents in the area have been urged to check doorbells, CCTV, and dashcams for any footage that might assist in locating the missing cats.
To join the campaign, led by animal charity Beauty's Legacy, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/1146011529816185/.