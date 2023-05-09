Ollerton students gift community with coronation creations
Children at a school in Ollerton have been busy sharing their coronation artwork with the community.
Members of the art club at Parkgate Academy, Whinney Lane, have created a “stunning” selection of royal artwork for the community.
Work created features drawings and paintings of crowns, royal symbols, buildings, the Union flag and portraits of King Charles III.
Artwork was then gifted to Ollerton shopfronts in the community, including Dixon and Young, the area’s vets, and the Well Pharmacy.
Diana Snowden, a teaching assistant from the school, said the process of creating the art and handing completed work out to the community “generated great excitement” for all involved.
Janice Dixon, vet from the practice, said: “The children’s artwork is greatly appreciated by our clients.
“It has created considerable interest. The Parkgate Academy has some fabulous artists.”
The young artists also presented hand-crafted crowns to Twiglet, Twix and Pringles, the trio of dogs owned by vets Janice Dixon and Natasha Young.