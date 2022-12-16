Ollerton school set for major revamp with 'state-of-the-art' facilities for pupils

The Dukeries Academy in Ollerton.

The Dukeries Academy has been selected as one of the latest 239 schools that will be rebuilt or substantially-refurbished as part of the fourth round of the Conservative Government’s School Rebuilding Programme.

The programme will provide funding to transform 500 schools across England, designed to level up opportunity around the country by giving every child access to the best classrooms.

Advertisement

The School Rebuilding Programme is backed by £1.8 billion of government funding this financial year, helping to rebuild and refurbish primary, secondary, and specialist schools, in addition to sixth form colleges around England.

The funding for The Dukeries Academy will help to deliver state-of-the-art learning environments for pupils, such as new classrooms, science labs, sports halls, and dining halls.

The majority of the projects are set to be completed in three to five years.

Each school in the programme has been selected based on the condition of its buildings, making sure the greatest improvements are delivered for schools that need them the most and maximising children’s chances to gain the skills and knowledge they need.

Advertisement

The new buildings will be more energy efficient for future winter resilience, helping schools keep bills down.

Selected schools include primary, secondary, special schools, and 16-19 institutions, with over half of the successful schools in the Midlands and North, levelling up education across England.

Advertisement

Construction of new buildings at some of the previously announced schools is already underway, with a number of projects almost completed.

As well as delivering world-class learning environments for pupils, the School Rebuilding Programme will also create opportunities, jobs and apprenticeships – from the construction industry to suppliers, businesses will be offering training as part of their involvement in the projects.

Advertisement

Mark Spencer MP welcomed the news.

He said: “I firmly believe that the quality of facilities in schools have a significant impact on a student’s learning and I have been working closely with my colleagues at the Department for Education to secure investment in our schools, including those across Sherwood, to offer children the best opportunity to succeed.

Advertisement

“That is why I welcome the news that The Dukeries Academy will benefit from the latest round of the School Rebuilding Programme, backed by £1.8 billion in 2022–34 to rebuild and refurbish 239 more schools across the country, including updating and modernising buildings by creating state-of-the-art sports halls, music rooms, science labs and dining areas.

“I am confident that this investment will improve the experience of students both across the country and at this fantastic school within our constituency – helping them to learn, develop, and achieve their full potential.”

Advertisement

Education secretary Gillian Keegan added: “Education is a top priority for this Government.

“That is why, despite facing challenging economic circumstances, we are investing a record amount in our schools and colleges.

Advertisement

“Today’s announcement will transform hundreds of schools across the country and ensure they are fit for the future.