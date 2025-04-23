St. George's Day, celebrated annually on April 23rd, is England's national day, commemorating the patron saint of England, St. George.
For this week's retro story, we are looking back to Ollerton at how they commemorated the day in 2010.
1. Ollerton British Legion
Members of the Ollerton British Legion flew the flag back in 2010 at the St. George's Day celebrations in Ollerton. From the left are Clive Gozzard, Bert Allott, and Mavis Ilett. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Village celebrations
Ollerton Village celebrating St. George's Day. Theo Smith, from Kirton cheers for the parade. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. 2010
Summer and Bobbi Waldram, enjoying the St. George's Day celebrations in Ollerton. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Community
Celebrations for St. George's Day in Ollerton, 2010. Photo: Angela Ward
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.