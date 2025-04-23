Ollerton retro: Check out this St. George's Day parade 15 years ago!

By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 10:33 BST
As April 23 marks St. George's Day, we are looking back at Ollerton's St. George’s Day parade from 2010 – 15 years ago!

St. George's Day, celebrated annually on April 23rd, is England's national day, commemorating the patron saint of England, St. George.

For this week's retro story, we are looking back to Ollerton at how they commemorated the day in 2010.

Do you recognise anyone?

Members of the Ollerton British Legion flew the flag back in 2010 at the St. George's Day celebrations in Ollerton. From the left are Clive Gozzard, Bert Allott, and Mavis Ilett.

1. Ollerton British Legion

Members of the Ollerton British Legion flew the flag back in 2010 at the St. George's Day celebrations in Ollerton. From the left are Clive Gozzard, Bert Allott, and Mavis Ilett. Photo: Angela Ward

Ollerton Village celebrating St. George's Day. Theo Smith, from Kirton cheers for the parade.

2. Village celebrations

Ollerton Village celebrating St. George's Day. Theo Smith, from Kirton cheers for the parade. Photo: Anne Shelley

Summer and Bobbi Waldram, enjoying the St. George's Day celebrations in Ollerton.

3. 2010

Summer and Bobbi Waldram, enjoying the St. George's Day celebrations in Ollerton. Photo: Angela Ward

Celebrations for St. George's Day in Ollerton, 2010.

4. Community

Celebrations for St. George's Day in Ollerton, 2010. Photo: Angela Ward

