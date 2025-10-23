Ollerton man who killed social worker in crash is jailed

A motorist killed a dedicated social worker after attempting a reckless overtaking manoeuvre in poor driving conditions.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Fensom died three days after a highly-modified BMW crashed into her vehicle as she drove along the A614 Old Rufford Road, in Farnsfield, on September 12, 2023.

The collision was caused by car mechanic Lee Horsley, who lost control of the BMW as he attempted to overtake traffic in wet driving conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Crown Court heard he performed a sharp overtaking manoeuvre as one lane became two and collided with an Audi being driven in the opposite direction by Ms Fensom.

The scene of the crash on A614 Old Rufford Road, in Farnsfield

The 33-year-old suffered a fractured spine and neck injuries and – despite the best efforts of members of the public and medical staff – died later in hospital.

Horsley, now aged 31, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, October 22, Horsley, of Hazel Road, Ollerton, was given a 15-month jail term. He was also banned from driving for three years and seven months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Paul Clark, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a reckless piece of driving that claimed the life of a much-loved daughter and friend to many.

“The investigation showed that despite the BMW appearing to be a standard car, it had been highly modified and had the capacity to produce 397 brake horsepower – it was a true ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’.

"Mr Horsley was aware of its immense power going through the rear axle and wheels. He was convicted because any competent motorist would have adapted to the weather conditions and not have attempted to overtake the vehicle ahead in such a way.

“As this case comes to a close my thoughts remain with Ms Fensom’s family, who have shown remarkable strength and dignity throughout the legal process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would also like to thank the many motorists who stopped and went to Ms Fensom’s aid following the collision and who provided statements after it occurred.

“Finally I would like to urge all motorists to adjust their speed and distance to the road conditions and refrain from making sharp manoeuvres, particularly in wet driving conditions.”