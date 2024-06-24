Ollerton leisure centre closes for two days after vandals smash windows
Active4Today, operator for Newark and Sherwood Council Leisure Centres, said: “We are sorry to report that Dukeries Leisure Centre has been heavily vandalised with a considerable amount of windows been smashed overnight.
The safety of our customers comes first, so we have taken the difficult decision to close the Leisure Centre.”
The site was closed Sunday, June 23 and will be closed again today (June 24).
Police are currently on site as the centre aims to open facilities as quickly as possible.
Active4Today thanked the public for their cooperation.
Pictures posted online in public Facebook groups show the extensive damage caused by the vandals, as windows were smashed.
Other centres such as Blidworth, Newark and Southwell remain open as normal.
Nottinghamshire Police has been approached for a comment on the incident.
