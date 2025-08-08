Off-road vehicles damage crops on a farm in Bassetlaw

Officers have released images of a group they’d like to speak with after crops were destroyed on a farm in Bassetlaw.

It was reported that unknown offenders gained access to private farmland at Gamston Road, Bothamsall, before driving round and damaging a large quantity of crops.

It’s believed the incident happened on Friday, July 25, between 8.30pm and 11.30pm.

The people captured in the footage may have vital information and police have urged those who recognise them to come forward.

PC Hollie Marsh, who is investigating the incident, said: “Damage like this can cause farmers to suffer thousands of pounds worth of loss, and we want the rural community to know that we treat incidents like this very seriously and are determined to catch those responsible.

“Do you know the individuals in the images? Are you one of the people in the images? We’d encourage anyone who can help to call us on 101 quoting incident number 153 of the July 25, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."