Objections to convert vacant shop into 24-hour gambling arcade in Worksop over anti-social behaviour fears

An application for a new gambling centre in Worksop has received objections from residents over fears of anti-social behaviour rising in the town.

Applicant Champion Gaming Ltd has submitted an application to Bassetlaw District Council to convert the former Greenwoods clothing along 13 Bridge Street in Worksop town centre, Bassetlaw into a gambling centre.

The ground floor of the site will see electronic gaming and amusement machines and the first floor will contain offices and storage spaces.

The centre will operate for 24-hours a day, employing five full-time staff members and a part-time head office staff member.

Planning documents supporting the application read: “In addition, the retail market has changed significantly in recent years with the advent of internet shopping, even in primary shopping areas, there has been a move toward a greater variety of operators catering to different needs.

“The role of the town centre is evolving with a shift away from retail dominated provision to services of all types, including leisure (eg. bars, cafes and entertainment).”

However, the application received 26 objections from residents.

They raised concerns over the noise impact on the town centre, and worries over an increase in anti-social behaviour especially at night.

Others said gambling “should not be encouraged” in a “deprived” area, and will have detrimental effects on “community well-being”.

Residents were also worried the gambling centre may bring more crime into the town, while others said it would have a negative impact on retailers nearby.

The applicant said the they will take measures to control the potential for noise disturbances through double-glazing of the property.

Documents read: “A new double glazed shop front is proposed to replace the existing glazed frontage, however this is not subject of this change of use application and is likely to need planning permission in its own right.

“There is no anticipated noise disturbance to the adjacent retail premises through party walls and there is assumed no residential unit at first floor level at the application property.”

Documents say the gambling centre would bring “vitality” and “viability” to the town centre, creating employment opportunies and increasing footfall.

Documents read: “In conclusion AGC use at ground floor level with associated office use at first floor level is considered in line with policy that aims to regenerate Worksop Town Centre while bringing vacant units back into uses, creating employment opportunities and footfall into the town centre which will generate associated trips to other nearby town centre uses and will not harm the vitality and viability of this primary town centre shopping frontage.

“The use will not generate unacceptable levels of noise or have a detrimental impact on the current levels of amenity to adjacent residential units therefore the application is therefore recommended for approval.”

The application will be considered at Bassetlaw Council’s next Planning Committee on Wednesday, May 21.