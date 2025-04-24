Number of residents still unable to return home after Worksop explosion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fourteen households are still unable to return home after a fatal explosion in Worksop.

John Street in the town was closed and dozens of homes evacuated following the blast inside a terraced house on the evening of April 12.

The body of a man, later identified as 53-year-old David Howard, was discovered in the debris.

Another man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed.

Residents reported hearing the explosion as far away as Carlton in Lindrick, 4 miles from the incident.

David Armiger, chief executive of Bassetlaw District Council, told Notts TV three homes – including the one involved in the explosion and the two neighbouring properties – must now be demolished.

Due to an ongoing police cordon and structural surveys, there are also still 14 households unable to return home and no timescale has yet been given for when the all-clear will be given.

“The situation has moved on quite a lot but there is still significant impact on a number of residents,” Mr Armiger said in an interview on Wednesday (April 23).

“As things stand at the moment there are approximately 14 households unable to return to their properties because they are within the cordon.

“In the first instance we made arrangements for up to 50 residents to seek accommodation on the Saturday and Sunday nights just after the explosion. That has reduced over time as most people have been able to return to their households.

“We have had support in place both for the 14 households that are still unable to return, but also for other residents who want to seek support, working with agencies like Nottinghamshire County Council, British Red Cross, and health services, to really try to see what needs people have and to make sure we can support them in any way they do need.

“Some residents need access to food and clothing because they can’t get back into their properties, others just want to talk to somebody or need to be able to get new medication, so there has been a range of support packages put in place.”

Mr Armiger said the cost of the support to the council is not yet known, but said he expects it to be limited.

“One of the key things now is in most cases the accommodation is being provided by the insurance companies or by landlords, because a number of the properties are rented, so the direct impact on the council is fairly limited.

“The three properties are clearly going to be demolished and there is some significant damage to one or two of the other properties as well, so it may well take some time for those to be repaired.

“They may well be looking at long-term alternative accommodation. I do know quite a number of landlords have already done that for a number of the impacted residents.”

An investigation is ongoing to establish the exact cause of the explosion.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, who is leading the investigation, added: “Our thoughts remain with David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“Whilst we have made an arrest, I want to be really clear that our investigation remains at a very early stage and we are doing everything possible to establish what caused this deeply tragic incident.

“It remains too early to say whether there is a criminal element to this case and would ask that people avoid speculation.

“Our inquiries are continuing and I would further ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to please contact us as soon as possible.”