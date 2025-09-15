Nuclear plans unveiled for former Retford coal power station

Plans have been revealed for a nuclear development project at a former coal power station in Retford.

Holtec International, EDF UK, and Tritax Management have announced their plans to collaborate on the development of Holtec’s SMR-300 small modular reactors at the former Cottam coal-fired power station in Retford. This initiative aims to supply clean and secure energy to new advanced data centres being established on the site.

The Cottam site spans 900 acres and is considered to have a unique location advantageous for development. Proponents of the proposed project highlight that the site benefits from established grid connections and crucial infrastructure, which are expected to minimise both development costs and timelines significantly.

According to developers, this project has the potential to generate thousands of high-skilled jobs in manufacturing and construction, along with long-term positions in operations that will benefit the local community. It is expected to attract foreign direct investment into the UK, including investments in nuclear fuel fabrication and services by Framatome, as well as turbine manufacturing by Arabelle Solutions.

Cottam Power Station's cooling towers were demolished on August 14, 2025, representing a record-breaking event with the simultaneous demolition of eight towers. The station itself was closed in 2019 after 51 years of operation.

The UK program will benefit from Holtec’s deployment of the SMR-300 at Palisades, Michigan, which is the first SMR-300 plant in the U.S. This UK project, being the second of its kind, will use lessons learned from the US plant to lower risks and speed up progress, according to an EDF UK spokesperson.

Holtec is working closely with UK regulators to improve the SMR-300 design, which will help align regulations between the US and UK.

Holtec International will supply the SMR-300 technology and lead the early development work.

Feasibility studies and early investment talks are currently happening, with Holtec International and EDF UK engaging with the relevant parties in the UK and US governments, including Great British Energy – Nuclear and The National Wealth Fund.

The 1GW data centre project in Cottam aims to start operations by the end of the decade. It is part of the Trent Valley Supercluster, which has been proposed as an AI Growth Zone to the UK Government. Initially, the data centre will rely on renewable energy, while the SMR component is expected to begin operations in the 2030s.

Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, said: “Small modular reactors will play a key role in our future clean energy mix, with Holtec and EDF’s proposed development at the old coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire demonstrating the transition to clean power in action, and how this can power industries of the future.

“By working with the US, we will reap the benefits of this golden age of nuclear, powering British homes with clean, homegrown energy, delivering well-paid skilled jobs and getting energy bills down for good.”

Mayor Claire Ward, East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA), said: “This project will be transformational for Nottinghamshire and the wider East Midlands. By bringing together advanced nuclear technology with the fast-growing digital economy, it will create thousands of high-quality jobs in construction, manufacturing and operations.

“It builds on our region’s proud energy heritage and, as part of the Trent Valley Supercluster, ensures sites like Cottam remain at the forefront of clean energy and innovation for decades to come.”

“The East Midlands is already home to world-class engineering, manufacturing and energy expertise. This investment will not only deliver long-term skilled employment and attract new supply chains, but it also underlines our wider ambition for the Supercluster to be a magnet for research, inward investment and technological leadership.

“It is a powerful demonstration of how the East Midlands can lead the UK in clean energy, advanced technology and economic growth.”