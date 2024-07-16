Notts Police welcome new student detectives to the force
The group of 15 had a passing out parade, held on Friday, July 12, which was overseen by Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin.
Addressing the families and friends who gathered at Nottinghamshire Police’s headquarters for the event, ACC Griffin said the cohort were already showing incredible potential.
He said: “They’ve spent 20-odd weeks here as part of their training and they’ve been absolutely fantastic.
“Individually and collectively, their performance has been incredible. I don’t want to embarrass anybody or embarrass the group, but they have scored in the upper echelons of scoring in every one of their exams. Everyone in the cohort scored over 80 per cent, which is remarkable.
“More than that, I can just see and hear in the way that they present themselves, that all of them are oozing the values that we are looking for at Nottinghamshire Police.
“They have an incredible amount of passion to do this job and there is an incredible amount of energy as well.”
As part of their training, they will spend the next six months on Response teams across the county to gain valuable policing experience as police constables.
They will then join the force’s CID department and work towards gaining the qualifications needed to become fully-fledged detective constables.
Nottinghamshire Police welcome applications from individuals from all backgrounds who are willing to serve with pride, compassion and integrity.
For more information about a career in policing, visit Careers | Nottinghamshire Police.