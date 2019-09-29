Notts Police divers to honour hero boy, 12, who drowned in the River Trent by completing the Robin Hood half marathon

A group of Nottinghamshire Police Divers who located and recovered a 12-year-old boy who died saving the life of two girls at Beeston Weir, now want to support the work being done by his family to keep his memory alive and help educate others on the dangers around swimming in open water.

Owen Jenkins tragically drowned in the River Trent in July 2017.

Notts Police divers.

A team of nine officers have all signed up for the Robin Hood half marathon in September 2019 and intend to run it in a combined average time of under two hours.

Police Constables James Patterson said: "Most of the divers have never ran a distance like this before or it’s been years since they last did, so it's a good challenge for the team.

"We recently met with Owen's mother Nicola and she had the chance first hand to thank us for our actions on that day two years ago.

"This is the main inspiration for running for the charity, in the hope another parent doesn’t have to go through what Nicola and her family have."

The team include: James Patterson, James Atkinson, James McClintock, Dean Sweeney, Richard Mosley, Jamie McGreggor, Paul Reid, Alex Harvie, Steve Craner

The force's Mini Police will also be there on the day to welcome all the runners home. The Open Water Education Network is the home of Water Safety in the UK.

It was launched in 2018 by Owen’s mother Nicola to carry on the legacy of Owen.

The team have set-up a Just Giving Page to collect donations towards the Open Water Education Network (OWEN). Please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/owennetwork?utm_term=NDx2GEe3v&fbclid=IwAR35ZMkd1sJE96XGe3CJon7OG2BKe6Qc84D9e0Rkp22C4YfknP2VEu6MgLM