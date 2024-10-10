Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The NHS body which organises Nottinghamshire’s healthcare says it needs to use “every single penny to best effect” to deal with budget challenges.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) is drawing up plans to make sure it’s financially stable enough to deliver frontline services.

It says this will mean cutting waste, improving efficiency and controlling spending wherever possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS England will allow the body to spend £100m extra this financial year (2024/25), but it will need to set a balanced budget next year.

ICB leaders told members of Nottinghamshire County Council’s health committee of their plans

ICB leaders told members of Nottinghamshire County Council’s health committee that there would be “challenging conversations” in the coming months.

Victoria McGregor-Riley, Commissioning Delivery Director, said: “We are not talking about cuts – we’re looking at efficiencies. This could be duplication or any waste of money without reducing quality to patients.

“Every single opportunity will be looked at to make sure each penny is used to best effect. We will have challenging conservations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Ball, Director of Communication and Engagement, said: “Funding is going up year-on-year, but so are costs and demand.”

Members of the health committee expressed concern about any money being taken out of the NHS.

Coun Dr John Doddy (Ind), a working GP, said: “It’s makes perfect sense not to waste money, as that prevents us making healthcare cuts.

“But the NHS is buffet, and the number of items on the buffet get smaller every year. Meanwhile, appetite continues to grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Johno Lee (Con) said: “It will be concerning if there are cuts in any areas that are already failing, such as maternity and mental health.”

Coun Paul Henshaw (Lab) said he didn’t want any reduction in funding to worsen “stark inequalities”, warning there was already a big health gap between places like Rushcliffe and his Mansfield ward.

An independent report by Lord Darzi recently warned the NHS is in ‘serious trouble’ as the country gets older and unhealthier.

However, Coun Roger Jackson (Con) told the meeting: “The NHS is not broken, although it does need a root and branch review.

“If not for their excellent care, I wouldn’t be here today.”

ICB leaders will provide the health committee with another update in January before the budget is set.