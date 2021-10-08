Notts housebuilder lays foundations for mental health discussions in workplace

Jess Beasley (marketing executive), Sam Grey (quantity surveyor) and Helen Wing (PA to managing director and HR co-ordinator) have all undergone training in mental health first aid and are now the first port of call for colleagues who are experiencing issues with their mental wellbeing.

Jess said: “I’ve always been an advocate for mental health and I believe it’s just as important to look after as your physical health. There’s too much of a stigma around mental health and this needs to be addressed.

“It felt vital to me to become part of the movement that starts those difficult conversations and reach out, or allow people to come to me, if they’re struggling.

The developer is leading the way to addressing mental health within construction. Photo credit: Steve Baker

“Men make up a large proportion of mental health sufferers and, additionally, also make up the majority of construction employees. With Barratt and David Wilson Homes being a construction-based company, if my training could help one person get the support they need, then it will be worth it.”

According to the mental health charity Mind, one in four people will experience a mental health problem of some kind each year in England; with one in six people reporting experiencing a common mental health problem, like anxiety and depression, in any given week.

The training was organised by Mental Health First Aid England for the developer’s employees and, whilst usually carried out in person, was conducted via an online portal due to pandemic restrictions at the time.

Additionally, the group was encouraged to share their own experiences of mental health struggles to aid their learning and understanding.

The construction industry is known for its focus on physical wellbeing with risk assessments and health and safety being a priority to ensure routines run smoothly. With the mental health first aid training offered to employees, Barratt and David Wilson Homes is leading the change to consider the mental health impacts of working within the construction industry and is making a conscious effort to support its employees in this way.

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We are incredibly proud as the UK’s leading housebuilder to offer this mental health first aid training to our employees and Jess, Sam and Helen are a credit to the company for their fantastic support of their colleagues.

“Our employees and their mental health are of utmost importance to us and we couldn’t be happier to be leading the change in discussing mental health within construction.”

For more information on Barratt and David Wilson Homes, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or www.dwh.co.uk

For information on how to receive support for mental health, visit www.mind.org.uk.

