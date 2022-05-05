The were invited to spend the day with their loved ones exploring all the castle has to offer including its ambitious, new exhibition that uniquely examines the roles and lives of women over the past century.

Titled Laura Knight and Caroline Walker: A Female Gaze, this home-grown exhibition features work by two important female British artists, brought together for the first time.

Walker’s pieces feature recent works based on time spent within the maternity ward where her daughter was born, focusing on the midwives, NHS workers, nurses and doctors. This can be seen as a fitting subject for the five nurses who all worked on Covid-19 wards during the pandemic.

NHS recovery nurses from King's Mill Hospital. Left to right are Bethany Ransome, Alina Burghiu, Natalie Barlow, Leah Ward and Corrine Dallison.

Recovery nurse Corrine Dallison, said: “It was amazing to be able to spend the day with colleagues and loved ones in the beautiful setting of Nottingham Castle, and even more so to see an art exhibition that reflected so much beauty in the roles and lives of women.

"We were all particularly moved by the pieces depicting NHS workers, which is something none of us has experienced before.”

Walker observes the calm energy of dedicated health care professionals, where the women and midwives are often disguised behind PPE and scrubs, as well as charging the canvas with the heightened emotion that depicts the pain (and joy) of labour, but also the anxieties of giving birth during a viral pandemic.

By pairing Laura Knight’s work with Caroline Walker’s, the exhibition not only looks at developments by women artists over the past 100 years, but also considers the shared themes and examines why the female figure and the role women serve in society is still such a strong and rich subject matter.

The exhibition runs until June 5 and is part of the general admission price.

To find out what’s on at Nottingham Castle, visit: https://www.nottinghamcastle.org.uk/whats-on/

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.