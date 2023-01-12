Nottinghamshire's popular TV workshop celebrates 40 years of 'homegrown' talent
A popular Nottingham television workshop – which has produced stars such as Samantha Morton, Jack O’Connell, and Vicky McClure –is celebrating its 40th birthday this year with a summer film festival planned.
The Television Workshop is celebrating four decades of championing local talent with a campaign of activity throughout 2023 called 40 years, 40 stars, 40 awards – and the workshop will launch a unique film festival at the city’s independent Broadway Cinema this summer.
Most recently, the ITVX drama Without Sin featured many current and former members, with the cast led by Vicky McClure, one of the workshop’s most famous alumni.
Other famous alumni of the Nottingham-based agency include Samantha Morton, Jack O’Connell, Karl Collins, Bella Ramsey and Alison Hammond.
Alison Rashley, executive artistic director, said: “Our film festival will be a true love letter to Nottingham, a celebration of everyone who has come through the Workshop doors.
“Part of what makes The Television Workshop so unique is anyone who has joined the group carries a piece of Workshop magic with them into everything they do."
She said the workshop teaches life skills that are used in all professions and stressed the importance of investing in future generations.
Elise Ackerman, a 17-year-old Workshop student from Mansfield, who starred in Without Sin, said: “It was an amazing experience – thanks to the Television Workshop and crew.”
Elise said she hopes to continue her experience with The Television Workshop and learn more about the industry.
The workshop relies on external funding for a talent approach to operations, receiving about 800 applications a year, only able to admit about 30 through the audition process.
Michael Socha, an award-winning actor known for The Gallows Pole and Papillon, said: “The Television Workshop is so much more than a drama group – for many, it is a lifeline.
“Supporting Workshop is about championing the next generation.”
He said anyone considering applying to the workshop should get in touch.
Applications are now open for 2023 auditions and applications will close on Friday, March 31.
Applicants between the ages 11 and 21 can apply via members.thetelevisionworkshop.co.uk/apply