Nottinghamshire’s first VAWG stakeholder reference meeting unites partners for change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Partners from across Nottinghamshire came together recently, uniting around delivering Nottinghamshire’s Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire hosted the first in-person Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Stakeholder Reference Meeting on 5 September, bringing together key partners across the county to collaborate on delivering the ambitious goals of the Nottinghamshire VAWG Strategy.

This landmark meeting provided the opportunity for partners from Nottinghamshire Police, local councils, specialist charities, and other community organisations to unite and align their efforts in tackling violence against women and girls – which includes measures to prevent sexual and domestic violence and support survivors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nottinghamshire VAWG Strategy, which runs from 2023 to 2028, focuses on five key pillars: prevention, protection, support for survivors, pursuing perpetrators, and partnership working. This stakeholder meeting was crucial in advancing these priorities through open dialogue and sharing expertise.

Partners at the recent VAWG stakeholder reference event

The strategy was launched at the She Is Summit at the Albert Hall in Nottingham earlier this year, at an event which brought together women and girls as well as leaders, practitioners, and influencers and is focused on helping them to provide a voice for those who may be at risk of not achieving their full potential.

The She Is Summit, which also marked International Women’s Day, was the first of its kind to take place outside of London and was hosted by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire with support from Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing.

The latest meeting brought forward important discussions about prevention strategies, specialist support services, and the implementation of trauma-informed care for survivors. A key outcome of the meeting was the unified commitment from all partners to drive forward actions that will have a tangible impact on reducing violence against women and girls in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees were able to discuss new initiatives, exchange best practices, and highlight the importance of community-led approaches in shaping local responses to VAWG. With the input of stakeholders working on the front line, the collective aim is to make Nottinghamshire a safer place for women and girls, ensuring that no form of violence is tolerated and that victims have access to the specialist support they need.

Partners at the recent VAWG stakeholder reference event

The Nottinghamshire VAWG Strategy is part of a long-term plan to reduce the prevalence of violence against women and girls – who are disproportionately affected by sexual and domestic violence - and increase justice for survivors. This involves both robust law enforcement measures and community engagement initiatives that challenge the deep-rooted attitudes that allow violence to persist.

Alongside prevention efforts, the strategy places significant emphasis on ensuring that survivors receive the tailored support they need and that perpetrators are brought to justice.

Gary Godden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, commented: "This first VAWG Stakeholder Reference Meeting marks an important step in our ongoing efforts to tackle violence against women and girls in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By bringing partners together, we are ensuring that we have a united and coordinated approach to addressing this issue. Our strategy is not just about enforcement; it’s about prevention, education, and ensuring that women and girls feel safe and supported in every aspect of their lives.

“Together, we are committed to making Nottinghamshire a place where violence against women and girls is never tolerated."

The meeting is just the start of many collaborative sessions planned under the VAWG strategy. Key partners will continue to work together on implementing initiatives that focus on prevention, changing societal attitudes, and ensuring that women and girls feel safe in public, at home, and online.

Ongoing monitoring and feedback from these meetings will shape the delivery of future projects and ensure that progress is made in line with the goals set out in the VAWG strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Independent Domestic Advice Services (NIDAS), who gave a presentation on their innovative Dyadic Art Therapy, said: “We were honoured to be invited to the first VAWG stakeholder event to meet with the newly elected Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner and be given the opportunity to share information about our service to all in attendance.

“NIDAS is proud to be taking an active role in the delivery of the VAWG strategy particularly in relation to our offer of therapeutic services for children and young people and their families.

“This project, funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire as part of the CADA (Children Affected by Domestic Abuse) initiative, has enabled children to develop their understanding of domestic abuse and has supported individuals to process trauma relating to experiences of abuse.

“Moreover, children and families have been encouraged to build strengthened relationships with each other, with individuals reporting to feel safer and have a more positive outlook for their futures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategy proposes to create safe spaces for women and girls to increase feelings of safety, especially in areas where women and girls are more at risk. Targeted prevention activity will also take place, including one-to-one and group support for children affected by violence against women and girls.

The foundations of the Violence Against Women and Girls strategy were created within an extensive theory of change model, which was developed alongside various sector leads, including those who respond to and provide support to people affected by violence against women and girls.

This has been further enhanced by research, data scrutiny and independent consultation with survivors and the wider public, carried out via multiple methods, including surveys, questionnaires and focus groups. This multi-step approach has been key to ensuring that the content of the strategy is robust, meaningful, and informed.

Cath Wakeman OBE, CEO of Imara, said: "Since 2018 when we were commissioned to set up and deliver the Children and Young People’s Independent Sexual Violence Adviser (CHISVA) service, IMARA and our stakeholders have benefited from the excellent support, funding and encouragement from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were delighted to be part of the recent stakeholder event held by Gary Godden, alongside our partners across the City and County.

“This allowed us to talk about Imara's innovative pilot project, the Chrysalis project offering a family approach to local families affected by harmful sexual behaviour between siblings.

“This is one of the many local services that has been enabled by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire’s forward-thinking strategy to reduce violence against women and girls in partnership with local charities.

“The Chrysalis project's family approach recognises that care and support of boys and young men is also key to unlocking the issues that lead to children experiencing abuse and is part of the local picture to seek new ways of supporting prevention and recovery for all those affected."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find more information on the Nottinghamshire Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy by visiting our website - Violence Against Women and Girls | Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner (pcc.police.uk)