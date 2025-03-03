Nottinghamshire's combined fire authority approves council tax precept increase

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:10 BST

Nottinghamshire’s Combined Fire Authority has approved a £5 increase in Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service’s share of the local council tax precept for the average Band D property.

Currently, the average Band D property owner pays £92.21 per year towards the fire service.

From April, this will increase to £97.21 per year – equivalent to just 10p per week.

This increase will add over £1.7 million to the service’s annual budget, supporting its mission to keep communities safe.

Combined Fire Authority Approves Council Tax Precept Increase. Image by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS).Combined Fire Authority Approves Council Tax Precept Increase. Image by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS).
Combined Fire Authority Approves Council Tax Precept Increase. Image by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS).

This decision follows a period of success for the service, including being awarded Emergency Service of the Year and receiving a GOOD rating from inspectors.

Leaders say this additional funding will help maintain a first-class 999 response service, enhance fire safety in homes, and protect local businesses.

Fire authority chair, Councillor Audra Wynter, commented: “Long-term financial planning has been challenging for the Combined Fire Authority due to receiving only a one-year funding allocation from central government.

“However, we have a duty to set a balanced budget each year, and I believe this modest increase in the council tax precept will help mitigate potential financial shortfalls in the future.

“Our priority remains ensuring Nottinghamshire’s fire service continues to provide an outstanding level of service to our communities.

“I am confident our officers will continue to manage finances responsibly while seeking further savings to strengthen our financial position.”

For more details on what this council tax precept increase means for your property, visit the Council Tax Information page at www.notts-fire.gov.uk/about-us/what-we-spend/our-budget-and-your-council-tax/.

