Nottinghamshire to receive £4.7 million of HS2 cash for local bus services

Nottinghamshire will receive £4.7 million to improve bus services over the next financial year, the Government has announced.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak scrapped the northern leg of the HS2 scheme from Birmingham to Manchester earlier this month, promising to put the money into hundreds of smaller transport projects instead.

The Government has now announced how much areas across the midlands and northern England will receive as part of a £150 million investment for bus services, which is the first stage of a £1 billion investment plan.

Mr Sunak said: “This announcement marks the start of the Network North plan coming into action.

“We’re backing buses with one of the biggest ever support packages and keeping bus fares down to ensure the country’s favourite means of transport is more affordable for millions of people.

“This Government is taking the right long-term decisions to deliver on our vision for a fairer and improved transport system by investing billions back into to the transport projects that matter most to people and their communities.”

Local authorities and bus operators will be able to decide how to use the funding.

That could mean reintroducing evening services, increasing the frequency of buses on busy routes or introducing new services to connect areas.

The Government said the funding would be enough to support up to 25 million miles of new bus services across the North and Midlands.

The Government also confirmed the £2 cap on bus fares would be extended until the end of 2024.

Mark Harper MP, the Transport Secretary, said: “This increase in funding to deliver more reliable, frequent and affordable local bus services – and to extend the £2 bus fare cap – has only been possible with the redirected HS2 funding secured by this Government making the right long-term decisions for a brighter future.”

Community services for older people and vulnerable passengers will also receive a 60 per cent funding increase in the amount they can claim for fuel to help keep costs down.