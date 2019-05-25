Nottinghamshire road collision to feature on Cops UK: Bodycam Squad

Viewers watching Monday night's episode of Cops UK: Bodycam Squad will see officers arriving at the scene of a road collision just days before Christmas.

After a van laden with parcels crashed into a central reservation on the A52 Clifton Bridge, officers delivered a first class service to make sure the items reached their destination on time.

They had it all wrapped up by forming a chain to help load the parcels into another vehicle.

The episode will also feature officers, assisted by a passive drugs dog, hitting the streets during an ongoing operation targeting drugs and associated violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour in Nottingham City Centre in the run-up to Christmas.

More than 30 people were stopped and searched during the operational activity, on December 21, 2018, resulting in a number of arrests. Suspected offences included possession of Class A and B drugs and possession of a knife.

Officers were also called to a disturbance at a petrol station in the city, locating a missing girl in the city centre, dealing with a shoplifter and helping an intoxicated student to find accommodation for the night.

