Nottinghamshire workers at the county’s recycling plants have voted to accept a cost of living pay boost – bringing an end to the strike.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Oct 2023, 17:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 18:06 BST
Strike action was taken last month (September) by workers at Mansfield’s Materials Recycling Facility, Ashfield’s Welshcroft Close site and Bassetlaw’s Claylands Avenue site.

The plants are responsible for processing household waste and recycling for more than 250,000 homes in north Nottinghamshire.

GMB union said the industrial action came after service provider Veolia “refused to negotiate a pay offer” that reflected the cost of living crisis.

GMB Union have announced the end of strike action at outsourcing giant Veolia. Pictured - Veolia's site in Mansfield. Photo: GoogleGMB Union have announced the end of strike action at outsourcing giant Veolia. Pictured - Veolia's site in Mansfield. Photo: Google
GMB Union have announced the end of strike action at outsourcing giant Veolia. Pictured - Veolia's site in Mansfield. Photo: Google
But now three weeks later, the strike has ended after GMB members voted to “accept a cost of living pay boost” from the company.

GMB members also accepted “commitments from Veolia to confront issues with workplace culture”, according to a union spokesperson.

Mick Coppin, GMB organiser, said: “Our members do difficult and dangerous work for the minimum wage.

“They’re key to keeping Nottinghamshire’s waste services moving, but for too long they’ve been overlooked and undervalued.

“They’ve delivered this pay win by standing together and showing determination in the face of massive pressure from Veolia.

“Veolia is a French multi-national corporation taking council tax-payers money and paying Nottinghamshire workers barely the minimum wage.

“That’s why it’s so shocking we’ve seen nothing but in-action from Nottinghamshire Council throughout the strike, despite Veolia being one of council’s biggest contractors.”

Veolia – a company responsible for waste management in the Nottinghamshire area – “welcomed” an end to the strikes.

A company spokesperson said: “We have reached an agreement recognising the hard work of our teams through early engagement regarding 2024 pay and we are pleased that strike action has been called off.”

Since the announcement from GMB union, Nottinghamshire Council has issued a response to the news.

Derek Higton, interim corporate director for place at Nottinghamshire Council, said: “Throughout the industrial action by Veolia staff, we have been working closely with Veolia and our partners at local district and borough councils across Nottinghamshire to ensure that any potential disruption to residents has been kept to a minimum.

“It’s good news that the dispute has been resolved.”

