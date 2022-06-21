Nottinghamshire Police has further bolstered its ranks with 20 more new officers joining the force

A total of 20 new PCs were welcomed into the force at a special ceremony attended by proud family members.

The officers have completed a 19-week training programme and will now be deployed across the county in Response teams – the heart of uniformed policing.

The passing out parade was overseen by Chief Constable Guildford, who said: “We are delighted to be welcoming more officers into our policing family.

"People tell me they want to see more police officers and we’re delivering that by continuing to go above and beyond Government uplift targets.

“Indeed, this was the fifth passing out parade we’ve had in recent months, taking our ranks to their highest levels in over a decade.

“But it’s not just about numbers.

"I am personally committed to ensuring Nottinghamshire Police continues to make great strides in becoming more representative of the communities we serve, which is why I was pleased to see our latest recruits come from all kinds of backgrounds.

“This cohort includes a real mix of people – a rowing coach, flight attendant, mental health nurse and social worker to name just a few.

"They each bring them a dynamic skill set that will stand them in good stead as they embark on a new and exciting career in policing.

“They can all look forward to a demanding, unpredictable and rewarding role and I am looking forward to seeing them make a real difference to our communities.”

Among the attendees at the passing out parade was Carolin Henry (Con), Nottinghamshire’s police and crime commissioner.

Afterwards she said: “This is a proud day for these officers and their families and it is great to witness all this new talent and enthusiasm coming into the force.

“We now have more police officers working in Nottinghamshire than any time in over a decade, and I am committed to pushing for even more funding so we can deliver more for the people of Nottinghamshire.”

“Nottinghamshire Police delivers a number of different entry routes for candidates of varying ages with and without university degrees.

“This includes a three-year degree apprenticeship programme in which recruits manage their studies alongside working as a police officer.

Chief Constable Guildford encouraged anyone who is interested in policing to check out the force’s website for the latest recruitment opportunities.

He said: “I firmly believe that policing is a career like no other and if you are enthusiastic, dedicated and want to be part of one, big, inclusive family where you’ll make a difference every day, then I would strongly encourage you to get in touch with us.

“If you are motivated to work in public service please submit your CV along with a covering letter indicating your preferred work area to [email protected] and we will look to match your skills with available opportunities.”