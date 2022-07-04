Twenty new police officers celebrated at a special ceremony attended by proud family members at force headquarters.

The PCs have completed a 19-week training programme and will now be deployed in response teams – the heart of uniformed policing.

The passing out parade, on Friday, June 29, was overseen by retiring Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Barber, who said it was an honour to welcome the new recruits on her final day with the force.

Nottinghamshire Police's latest batch of new recruits at their passing out parade

She said: “It was lovely to be able to welcome these 20 new and very enthusiastic recruits to the force on my last day.

“We are always delighted to welcome more officers into our policing family.

"People want to see more police officers and we’re delivering that by continuing to go above and beyond Government uplift targets.

“Indeed, this was the sixth passing out parade we’ve had in recent months, taking our ranks to their highest levels in over a decade.

“This cohort includes a real mix of people – including a former hotel manager and a former police dog handler to name just a few.

"They each bring them a dynamic skill set that will stand them in good stead as they embark on a new and exciting career in policing.

“They can all look forward to a demanding, unpredictable and rewarding role and I am looking forward to seeing them make a real difference to our communities.”

Among the new recruits was former hotel manager Joseph Blake who said his people skills have been a great help during his training.

He said: “My previous job has given me a really good understanding of conflict management and people skills.

“I have loved the training and it was great to be part of a very enthusiastic cohort of new recruits.”

Also passing out as former police dog handler Beth Blunden, who has swapped the kennels for life on the beat as a response officer.

She said: “I want to get out there and get started.

"My previous role gave me an insight into the force and also helped me get a foot in the door.

“I still hope to become a dog handler as an officer further down the line.”

Caroline Henry (Con), Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, also attended the event to see the new recruits joining the ranks.

She commented: “It’s always a pleasure to see new people joining the force, bringing an enthusiasm and a desire to serve the public.

“These new recruits will be proudly going out into the community and using their training to help people in their hour of need and thinking on their feet as new challenges are presented to them every day.

"I wish them all the best of luck.

If you are interested in a role with Nottinghamshire Police, email [email protected] and the force will look to match your skills with available opportunities.