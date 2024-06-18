Nottinghamshire Police support national campaign to reduce arguments at home and improve wellbeing of children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottinghamshire Police is supporting a national scheme to reduce conflict between parents and improve the wellbeing of children across the county.

Reducing parental conflict is a campaign that all councils run nationally to better the lives of children by reducing conflict and arguments at home.

Parents, carers and guardians who repeatedly argue in the home or in front of a child and do not resolve their conflict can have a significant detrimental effect on a child’s wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This can impact their emotional, physical and mental health, but also increase the risk of exploitation and lead children into anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

Nottinghamshire Police is supporting a national scheme to reduce conflict between parents and improve the wellbeing of children across the county

Nottinghamshire Police recognises that some level of disagreement between parents or carers can be expected as part of ordinary, everyday pressures, but this can become protracted if conflict is not resolved.

When the force responds to a call for service from members of the public and it is clear that a crime has not taken place, but people are arguing, they will be signposted to available support services by officers.

Parental conflict can be described as when adults argue on an intense and frequent basis, but arguments are poorly resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force is raising awareness of the free, confidential, and impartial support and help available for parents who are arguing regularly and intensely, as part of the national campaign to help families resolve their arguments and prevent any potential harm to children.

Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottingham City Council both have family hubs and resources available to help support families who have unresolved conflicts that are causing repeated arguments.

For support from the county council, visit the NottsHelpYourself website, www.nottshelpyourself.org.uk, or email [email protected].

For support from the city council, visit the EarlyHelpNottingham website, www.earlyhelpnottingham.org.uk, or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCI Mark Dickson, Nottinghamshire Police’s safeguarding and reducing reoffending unit lead, said: “We recognise that at times, families argue, especially when going through tough patches.

“On occasion, we will receive calls from members of the public and children reporting arguments in a household and this scheme allows us to signpost these families to support systems that can help reduce conflict.

“Our officers are well trained to identify the difference between a genuine disagreement or arguments and domestic abuse incidents.

“Where instances of violence or domestic abuse are suspected, the appropriate action will be taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a force, we know the impact that consequences of anti-social behaviour can have on our young people and the negative effect on long-term life chances, making it harder for them to achieve positive outcomes. This is why it is crucial we not only break cycles of offending, but prevent it in the first place.