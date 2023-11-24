Nottinghamshire Police staff members raised 40 sexual misconduct complaints this year

This year 40 complaints were raised by Nottinghamshire Police staff members regarding sexual misconduct, according to new data from PersonalInjuryClaimsUK.org.uk.

Among the allegations included sexual assault, sexual harassment, abuse of position for sexual purpose and other sexual conduct.

A further 12 sexual misconduct complaints were made against the force by members of the public between October 2022 to October 2023.

Allegations included abuse of position for sexual purpose and also for the purpose of pursuing an inappropriate emotional relationship.

Members of the public also alleged incidents of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

A spokesman from the Criminal Injury Team at JF Law, which works closely with the PersonalInjuryClaimsUK.org.uk brand, said: “The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 and recent high-profile cases have brought sexual and physical abuse to the forefront of public policy.

“Many people are not aware that there does not need to be a conviction to claim.

“This means that even for those victims let down by the criminal justice system, there is still an opportunity to obtain a financial remedy which may help victims achieve a sense of closure.”

Superintendent Andy Reynolds, head of the Professional Standards Directorate at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take every report of sexual misconduct extremely seriously. There is no place for it within our organisation and that is why we investigate all reports.

“It is important to stress that these are allegations, and one case can involve multiple allegations.

“Between October 2022 and October 2023, one officer has been dismissed for abuse of position for sexual purpose.