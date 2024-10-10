Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers and staff at Nottinghamshire Police have been recognised for their efforts to reduce offending, support vulnerable groups, and engage with young people.

The problem-solving showcase took place at Nottinghamshire Police’s headquarters in Arnold on October 4.

The event commended teams of officers and staff who have implemented specialist police operations designed to help make Nottinghamshire a safer place to live, work, and visit.

Each commendation reflects Nottinghamshire’s ongoing efforts to proactively address concerns in communities across the county.

Nottinghamshire Police hosted the problem-solving showcase at its headquarters in Arnold. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

In total, the event was attended by more than 40 guests, including representatives from the National Police Chiefs’ Council, the College of Policing, the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office, and the University of Derby.

Operation Compass, which won the Team of the Year award, was a proactive street team that contributed to more than 1,000 arrests over three years and seized drugs and weapons to tackle anti-social behaviour, street drinking, and aggressive begging in Nottingham city centre.

In April 2023, the force launched Operation Brandberg, which introduced a new ‘three strike’ approach to tackle public begging and shoplifting in Radford and Hyson Green.

The scheme places offenders on a monitored pathway that provides access to preventative and supportive measures, which resulted in a 28 per cent decrease in reported shop thefts between January 2023 and 2024.

More than 40 guests from different organisations attended the event. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The showcase was organised as part of the force’s prevention hub, which is a collaboration between multiple force departments responsible for developing and delivering strategies to prevent crime and safeguard the vulnerable throughout the city and county.

It covers a range of areas including youth outreach, violence against women and girls, and crime prevention.

Operation Swift, which provides educational sessions in primary schools and rehabilitates young people involved in anti-social behaviour and wildlife crime, has reduced wildlife offences by 50 per cent and arson by 29 per cent since the scheme launched two years ago.

An initiative that worked closely with Broxtowe Council and youth organisations in Beeston and Chilwell, known as Operation Potassium, saw anti-social behaviour fall across the board by up to 37 per cent and won the Partnership of the Year award.

Operation Cognition, which leads a pioneering approach to increase the public’s awareness of the dangers of mixing alcohol and cocaine through targeted engagement in the night-time economy won the Innovation of the Year award.

The event also saw three dissertation presentations from officers who have conducted research into various areas across the organisation to suggest new ways of working.

Insp Dan Griffin, of the force’s prevention hub, which organised the showcase, said: “These operations are great examples of work that embodies preventative policing – fewer victims, fewer offences, and reduced demand on policing.

“Ensuring prevention underpins what we do helps to earn the trust and confidence of the public through coordinated and meaningful engagement, addressing underlying causes and working collaboratively with partner organisations.

“We are committed to replicating best practice in force areas across the organisation to help prevent crime and address some of the most complex problems our communities face.

“I would also like to thank all the officers and partners involved for their efforts and hard work over several years that has contributed to a significant reduction in crime across Nottinghamshire.”