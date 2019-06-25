Nottinghamshire Police officer issued with final warning after gross misconduct hearing

A Nottinghamshire Police officer has been issued a final written warning following a gross misconduct hearing.

The hearing was held for the officer to answer allegations of gross misconduct relating to the driving of a marked police vehicle while on duty without paying sufficient care and attention, resulting in a 'low-speed collision' with a pedestrian on August 10, 2018.

The officer subsequently pleaded guilty at court in relation to the same incident.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable, Craig Guildford, who chaired the hearing, said: "Each and every officer working for Nottinghamshire Police has a responsibility to drive responsibly and to abide by the high level of training that they receive as part of their duties.

"The officer involved in this case fully appreciates the gravity of the allegations brought today and they know that they have let the public down with their actions."