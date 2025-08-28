Nottinghamshire police officer handed final written warning following his off-duty behaviour

An off-duty police officer who was rude and abusive to door staff, a council warden and other police officers on a stag do has been given a final written warning.

PC Christopher Wagstaff attended a gross misconduct hearing on Thursday 28 August at force headquarters at Sherwood Lodge.

The hearing was chaired by Derbyshire’s Chief Constable Rachel Swann, with one independent panel member.

It was open to both the press and the public.

The hearing heard how PC Wagstaff, who is based at Newark Police Station, was on a night out with friends on February 8.

He attempted to enter a pub in Lincoln but was refused entry.

Rather than walking away, he said to door staff words to the effect of ‘I know the policy mate, you’ve got no use of force powers’.

When a street warden has intervened and placed his left arm between PC Wagstaff and the member of door staff, he used threatening language and said words to the effect ‘touch me again, I’ll put you to the floor and arrest you’.

PC Wagstaff, who has been a police officer since June 2023, refused to leave the area and police were called.

He was then rude to attending officers when told to walk away, saying words to the effect ‘maybe when you’ve had more service than me you can say that’.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate carried out a thorough investigation and found that he breached the following standards of behaviour – discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy.

PC Wagstaff said that his behaviour was ‘unacceptable’ and he felt ‘ashamed’.

He apologised for what he had said to those on the day.

He described himself as ‘very drunk’.

He was handed a final written warning, which will remain in place for three years.

Nottinghamshire Deputy Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “The public have high expectations of police officers, and whether on or off duty, it’s anticipated that they abide by these standards of professional behaviour.

“Wagstaff’s actions that night fell below those standards and such behaviour will be challenged and dealt with to ensure the public’s trust and confidence in our officers is maintained.

“This is also a timely reminder for all of our officers that we expect them to conduct themselves to the highest standards of service around the clock.”