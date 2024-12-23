Nottinghamshire Police offer advice to people struggling with mental health issues over festive period

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘You are not alone. Help is available, please don’t suffer in silence.’ That’s the message Nottinghamshire Police is giving to people who may be struggling with their mental health and battling with suicidal thoughts over the Christmas and New Year periods.

Detective Inspector Abigail Goucher, of the force’s Prevention Hub, said: “As many of us will know, the Christmas and New Year periods are challenging times for many people, and for many reasons.

“As an organisation we want to encourage people to talk more openly about suicidal thoughts.

“There are many reasons that might impact on people’s mental health during the festive season.

Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

“These factors could be money worries, family issues, loneliness, bereavement, addiction – sadly, the list goes on.

“For some, poor mental health can intensify the closer we get to Christmas because of these reasons, but our message to those struggling is clear: we are here for you.

“As an organisation we would like to share some important tips on how to talk about difficult feelings if you are experiencing these, or if you’re worried about someone else.

"You don’t have to be an expert, just being there to listen and showing you care can help someone work through what’s troubling them.

“We know how hard it can be to find the right words to talk openly about how we’re feeling.

“But when someone is dealing with difficult thoughts or worries, having someone there to listen can make all the difference.

"Please don’t suffer in silence.”

Here are some tips to help you talk to someone you are worried about:

Choose a safe, quiet space, give the other person your full attention and put away your phone.

Ask how they’re doing, using open questions that need more than a yes or no answer, such as “How do you feel?”

Listen without judgement and try not to jump straight in with your advice or opinions.

Don’t be afraid to ask someone if they’re having suicidal thoughts. It gives them permission to tell you how they feel.

Let them know that there is always someone there to listen.

They can call Samaritans free day or night on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org for other ways to contact them.

If possible, remove all dangers such as prescribed or non-prescribed drugs, this list also includes firearms and related items.

If you feel the need to remove medications, first seek advice from a doctor or related specialist.

Ideas for self-help strategies:

Ensure you get enough sleep and if possible, eat a healthy diet

Engage an activity that brings you enjoyment and achievement

Exercise, in general, helps to release positive chemicals into the body which ultimately gives us a natural high and sense of wellbeing

At every opportunity, spend time outdoors and engage with nature

Write a positive to do list, simple and small ideas become focus regardless

Try and stick to a positive and productive daily routine no matter how basic, small wins

Keep a diary or journal and document daily events, feelings and positive engagements with others

Stay Alive App:

This is an app for those at risk of suicide or people worried about someone they believe might be at risk.

The app is available on your force mobile via the Google Play Store, you can also access the online version here: www.stayalive.prevent-suicide.org.uk

You can also seek support from your GP or by calling NHS 111.