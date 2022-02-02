Nottinghamshire Police drone pilots hone their skills with airfield training sessions

Nottinghamshire Police’s drones unit has helped to save the lives of several vulnerable missing people since it was launched in January 2020.

It has also helped to identify and arrest suspects and has also given police an invaluable ‘eye in the sky’ at all manner of public events.

Its team of pilots, which is made up officers from other areas of the force who volunteer for shifts in the role, were put through their paces at the Langar Airfield for their annual recertification checks and other valuable learning exercises.

Police drone pilots were granted extended access to Langar Airfield in order to hone their potentially life-saving skills.

The training, which Notts Police is choosing to carry out on a more regular basis than is required by law, is used to check pilots’ basic skills and ensure they are using emergency service exemptions properly.

Chief Pilot PC Vince Saunders said: “Anyone can buy and fly a drone but they must adhere to very strict rules designed to protect other aircraft and members of the public.

“Emergency services, however, have been granted enhanced permission to fly closer to people and potential hazards, and, crucially, further way from the operator.

“With these rights comes a great responsibility to ensure we are as well prepared as we can be to do our jobs safely and effectively.

“In the right hands these machines can literally save people’s lives, but we must remember at all times that we are dealing with aircraft and take the necessary precautions to operate them effectively.

"That is what the public expects of us and I am proud to say that is what we are delivering.”