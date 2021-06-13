Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable gets Queen's Birthday Honour

The list, which was published on June 11, includes Chief Constable Craig Guildford, who has been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal.

He said: "I am very humbled to have been given this award.

“While it is great to receive such recognition, I see this very much as a team effort and I am extremely proud to lead some exceptional people in Nottinghamshire Police.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford has been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal

“We have continued to make significant progress over the last few years.

"This has included crime dropping by a fifth last year, double the national average; big reductions in knife crime and burglary plus lots of drug dealers being put away.

“We have lead the way nationally with our increase in diverse talent through Operation Uplift; and most recently the excellent work in our neighbourhoods with the roll out of Operation Reacher aimed at cutting crime and the fear of crime."

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “Congratulations to Chief Constable Craig Guildford. This shows the recognition for this force at the highest levels and is truly well deserved from what I have had a chance to see so far.

"I am keen to use my role as Nottinghamshire’s new Police and Crime Commissioner to build on the work already achieved and to get further national recognition, which will bring even more benefits to local residents as this is what matters.”