Nottinghamshire police and fire service members pause to remember fallen colleagues

Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 Day, is a national event marked across the UK annually on the ninth day of the ninth month.

This year, 999 Day was postponed as it was due to take place the day after the Queen passed away.

A two-minute silence was therefore held on October 19 to remember members of the emergency services who have died while on duty, people like Christopher McDonald, a 19-year-old probationary constable from Skegby.

Remembering fallen colleagues are , from left, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Mick Sharman, Chief Constable Craig Guildford and Chief Fire Officer Craig Parkin

He was killed in May 1978 with his own truncheon and a brick after chasing a suspected burglar in Worksop.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford attended the event, alongside Assistant Chief Fire Officer Candida Brudenell.

Mr Guildford said: “At 9am on October 19, there was a two-minute silence to remember all our colleagues who have died as a result of their service in the emergency services.

“Staff and officers from Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service were encouraged to gather at the memorial garden at headquarters to reflect.

“This day of recognition is an opportunity to honour those who have tragically lost their lives while on duty.

"On behalf of Nottinghamshire Police, I would like to thank everyone for the hard work that you all continue to do to keep our communities safe."