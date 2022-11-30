The Children's Society said it is essential these children who arrive alone, often after a “traumatic and dangerous” journey, get the proper support and protection they need from local authorities.

Unaccompanied asylum-seeking children often present themselves at points of entry into the country in their own right and are separated from both parents or any other responsible adult.

Department of Education figures show 32 lone asylum-seeking children were in care in Nottinghamshire on March 31, up from 17 the year before.

Across the country, 5,570 unaccompanied asylum-seeking minors were being looked after by local authorities at the end of March, the largest number since records began in 2004 and up 34 per cent on the year before.

The figures show the ethnicity of asylum-seeking children in care has changed over time, with nearly half, 45 per cent, from “other ethnic groups”, up from 35 per cent in 2018.

About 24 per cent were Asian or Asian British, while 23 per cent were black, African, Caribbean or Black british and 4 per cent were white.

The Government said the large increase in asylum-seeking children reflects the increase in the number of asylum-seekers arriving on small boats on the South Coast.

Overall, 11,859 children were being looked after in Nottinghamshire at the end of March, with 636 placed in foster care.

Commenting on the national picture, Marieke Widmann, Children’s Society policy and practice advisor said: “Children arrive here alone, after a traumatic and dangerous journey, separated from their families and loved ones. It’s essential they get the right support and protection in place and quickly.”

She said these children need clothes, accommodation and help from social workers, but added councils are “already stretched to capacity” and struggle to find placements for all children in care.

She said: “There has been a big jump in the number of children put in unregulated placements, up 23 per cent, and without the right safeguards, these young people are at a massive disadvantage and risk of going missing, being sexually exploited, groomed or coerced into criminal activity.”

She said it is crucial the Government provides councils with the funding and resources necessary to care for children.

A Department for Education spokesman said: “Every child deserves a safe and secure home, no matter their background, and local authorities have a responsibility to provide appropriate care for all children in their care.