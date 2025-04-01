Nottinghamshire IT firm uses AI to create perfect recipe for sweet success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Nottinghamshire IT company has developed a system which combines the power of AI and electronic sensors to create the perfect pudding.

Computer experts at Your IT Department Ltd in Eastwood have created a unique way of using AI with an electronic-tongue – known as the e-tongue – and an electronic-nose – named the e-nose – to make a delicious dessert.

The e-tongue and e-nose sensors mimic the power of the human senses to discover the ideal taste and smell combination.

The e-tongue uses taste sensors to receive information from chemicals on the simulated tongue and sends it to a pattern recognition system.

Staff at Your IT Department Ltd hope to have the opposition ‘licked’ with their AI-created raspberry fool dessert, from left, Leon Clark, Dave Munton and Craig Pearson. Photo: Submitted

In the first experiment of its kind, tech experts at Your IT Department created a raspberry fool dessert.

The electronic sensors worked alongside AI to find the ideal balance of luscious creaminess with sweet-tart fruitiness.

Craig Pearson, the company’s newly-appointed head of e-desssert development, hailed the culinary creation as ‘a recipe for success’ in the technology sector.

Explaining the basic science behind the experiment, Craig said: “The mousse-like consistency of the fool makes it ideal for spreading on the e-tongue.

"That sensor detects the tastes which compose the human palate, whether that be sour, sweet or salty. It helps to find the right balance of flavours.”

The e-nose is a technology that copies the human sense of smell by using an array of chemical sensors and pattern recognition algorithms to detect and analyse odours.

"Craig continued: “By harnessing the power of AI, this could mark the start of a range of new delicious dishes from our imaginative employees.

"There’s no reason to stop at a raspberry fool – we’re now in a position to consider a gooseberry fool or strawberry fool as well.”

And the company believes their science could lead to to iteresting implications for TV cookery programmes.

Craig said: “This could lead to new twists for programmes like The Great British Bake Off,.

"Instead of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith tasting samples, the contestants could present their creations to the computer instead.”

But despite their ground-breaking success, the tech experts offer a word of caution before the newly-created dessert is found on supermarket shelves, saying it will have to meet various food safety checks before being made available to the public.