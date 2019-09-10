Nottinghamshire homeowner cuts front hedge into the shape of a giant cat

A Nottinghamshire homeowner has paid the purr-fect tribute to their favourite pet – by clipping their hedge into the shape of a giant CAT.
The bizarre bush – complete with whiskers and giant eyes – appeared overnight on a street in Mapperley.
Residents have expressed delight at the tabby topiary.
One said: “It’s brilliant. Most people trim their hedges into the number of their house but this chap’s paid homage to his pet.
“It’s a lovely thought and has made a lot of us chuckle.”
