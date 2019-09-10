Nottinghamshire homeowner cuts front hedge into the shape of a giant cat

A Nottinghamshire homeowner has paid the purr-fect tribute to their favourite pet – by clipping their hedge into the shape of a giant CAT.

The bizarre bush – complete with whiskers and giant eyes – appeared overnight on a street in Mapperley.

The cat shaped hedge

READ MORE: Police want to speak to these 16 people after 'widespread disorder' at Mansfield Town game

Residents have expressed delight at the tabby topiary.

One said: “It’s brilliant. Most people trim their hedges into the number of their house but this chap’s paid homage to his pet.

“It’s a lovely thought and has made a lot of us chuckle.”

READ MORE: Sutton woman thankful to community after pet dog Bella is killed by car