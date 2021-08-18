Nottinghamshire firefighters took part in training exercise at Thoresby Hall Hotel
Firefighters from across Nottinghamshire, incuding Edwinstowe, Mansfield, Warsop and Worksop, took part in a training exercise at Thoresby Hall Hotel.
A post on Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Facebook page said: “The exercise was a third floor fire within the hotel with reports of multiple casualties. Crews used Smoke Hoods to assist in their rescue from the building and the new Smoke Curtains were deployed to minimise smoke travel to help aid the evacuation.
“Thank you to Thoresby Hall for having us and assisting us with this exercise.”