Nottinghamshire fire service issue seatbelt appeal

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have urged road users to always use their seatbelts in an appeal.

The service issued an appeal on Facebook about the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt when riding in a car, saying that they "significantly reduce the risk of being thrown from a vehicle".

A fire service spokesman said: "Seatbelts are designed to retain people in their seats, and so prevent or reduce injuries suffered in a crash.

"They ensure that as little contact is made between the occupant and vehicle interior as possible and significantly reduce the risk of being thrown from a vehicle.

"Always wear your seatbelt. If you don't, you're twice as likely to be seriously hurt - or worse - in a collision. And it’s the law."