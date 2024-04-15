Nottinghamshire fire and rescue service to host girls and women's football tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) are hosting a free Positive Action Event, to be held on June 8, 2024 at the Calverton Miner’s Welfare Sports Ground (Kinton Fields).

Places will be on a first come, first served bases.

The focus of the event is to promote the service as an employer of choice, showcasing firefighting as a viable alternative for women.

To take part, teams need to complete and submit one entry form per team.

Readers can email [email protected] to get a copy of the form.

MORNING FIXTURES

Arrive and register at 9.00am

Managers’ meeting at 9.30 am

Kick-off at at 10.00am

AFTERNOON FIXTURES

Arrive and register 12.30

Managers’ meeting at 1pm

Kick-off at 1.30pm

The service has seen a gradual increase in female applicants over recent years, but they want to see this further increase in future.

A spokesperson for the service said, they hope that by working with women and girls, they can also promote the service to other underrepresented and marginalised groups.

As well as firefighting, information about other roles within the fire service will be provided at the event – including ICT, finance, performance, communications, occupational health, and other.

The main event for the day will be a football tournament for U15’s (Year 10), U16’s (Year 11), U18’s and an Open Category, and will be based on the 24/25 season ages (next season’s age groups).

There will be eight teams per age group, split into two leagues of four.

The tournament will be five-aside, with a maximum of eight players per team.

Women and girls of all ages will be able to take part in some practical activities and find out more about the different roles available within the service.

The practical activities available will consist of several entry-level fitness tests, an opportunity to have a look around the fire engine and to try some fire kit on, and hopefully, take part in a mini firefighter challenge.