Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service: New wildfire capabilities introduced by service for summer

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has introduced brand-new wildfire equipment, now ready to be deployed at various incidents across the county.

Eastwood Fire Station is the new base for the Wildfire Support Vehicle, which is equipped with the HydroWall Hose — a perforated blue hose that creates a protective water wall up to eight metres high.

The vehicle also carries essential wildfire tools such as specialist backpacks, wildfire blowers, beaters, Pulaski axes, and more.

This equipment not only helps crews extinguish outdoor fires but also provides the means to clear debris, create fire breaks, and target hard-to-reach hot spots.

The arrival of the Wildfire Support Vehicle follows the recent rollout of Small Fire Units (SFUs) at East Leake and Warsop Fire Stations, along with Tuxford Fire Station’s Polaris, also known as the Misting Unit.

These enhancements are part of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service’s ongoing delivery and improvement project, aimed at equipping crews with advanced tools to effectively respond to a wide range of incidents — particularly in rural and woodland areas across the area.

With 2025 already shaping up to be a warm year, the service is committed to being as prepared as possible for any incident across Nottinghamshire and beyond.

The service has urged the public to play their part in helping prevent wildfires this summer:

Avoid using disposable barbecues in parks or open countryside

Never leave campfires or bonfires unattended

Take litter, especially glass bottles, home with you

Dispose of cigarettes appropriately

Read here for more information on outdoor fire safety here: www.notts-fire.gov.uk/community/outdoor-safety/.