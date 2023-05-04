Nottinghamshire County Show set to inspire a new generation of gardeners and foodies

The event, which takes place at the Newark Showground on May 13, promises to become a foodies’ paradise, with visitors being invited to sample the wares of a host of homegrown producers in its popular Festival of Food section as well as learning how to grow their own fruit and veg from scratch.

The activity has been lined up alongside the traditional county show attractions such as livestock displays – which has attracted a bumper entry this year - equine competitions and entertainment in the main ring in order to celebrate the different produce from across the county, from open fields to urban allotments.

At the heart of the action will be The Growing Hub, which will encourage visitors to grow their own fruit and vegetables by offering them advice, plenty of tips and fun and games along the way.

The attraction will be based inside the Lady Eastwood Centre and is being organised by Newark allotment owners Sue Goodman and Miles Harriman, who will join forces with a host of volunteers to teach skills such as planting seeds, making a window herb garden, building a bird-box and making compost.

There will also be a game where players have to match the right seed to the correct plant and a whole section devoted to recycling.

Elizabeth Halsall, organiser of the Nottinghamshire County Show, said: “The county show exists to celebrate local growers and local producers, from large-scale farmers right down to somebody who raises a runner bean in a paper pot, and everyone is welcome.

“Such local producers are also a really important part of the show, because they are often up-and-coming brands that showcase the latest food and drink trends as well as the entrepreneurial side of Nottinghamshire’s agricultural community.”