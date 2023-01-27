Nottinghamshire County Show organisers promise 'exciting line-up' this year - with tickets now on sale

The popular event will return to the Newark Showground on May 13, with tickets on sale now.

This year’s event will offer a blend of new and much-loved attractions, including the Young Farmers Association’s lawnmower race, a display from the Red Barrows wheelbarrow display team, an agility dog show and a parade of vintage tractors.

Visitors flocked to the Nottinghamshire County Show last year.

There will also be a chance to show off prize cattle, sheep and heavy horses – with rabbits returning for 2023 too – alongside equine competitions, livestock displays, food and drink sales, craft stalls and trade stands.

And there will be renewed emphasis on getting people to bring their own produce along to the show in the relaunched Make, Bake and Grow competition offering prizes for the best cakes, home-grown vegetables, jams and chutneys.

Elizabeth Halsall, show organiser, said: “We had a fantastic return for the show last year and already we’re working hard to ensure that this year has an exciting line up of events ready for our visitors on May 13.

“The county show has a history stretching back for centuries and as a society it’s our role to ensure that it showcases everything that the local agriculture industry is about, from the machinery to the animals to the way of life.

The show has something to offer for all the family - including an agility dog show.

“There is no getting away from the fact that the agriculture industry has come under huge cost pressures over the past year and that everybody is bearing the brunt of food prices.

“That will doubtless play a major part in some of the talks and conversations that will take place throughout the day, while we will also celebrate everything that makes farming in the county so special.”

Adult advanced tickets for the show cost £11, but children aged 16 and under will be able to get in free in order to encourage as many people as possible to visit the show.

The event is popular for its livestock displays and equine competitions.

