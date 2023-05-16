Nottinghamshire County Show hailed 'great success' as thousands turn out for the event

Thousands of people attended this year’s Nottinghamshire County Show to show their support for farming and learn more about how their work puts food on families’ tables.

More than 15,000 people attended the one-day event at Newark Showground, on Saturday, to enjoy a mix of animals, entertainment, food, music and competitions.

It was the 138th time the show has been held. Highlights of the day included a performance from the Barlow Red Barrows, a bumper turn-out in the livestock competitions and a fly past from a Spitfire and Hurricane from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

There was also live farriering competitions and the return of the Young Farmers’ Clubs’ popular lawnmower racing.

The show is organised by the Newark and Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society, a registered charity set up to support, champion and promote agriculture across the Midlands region.

Elizabeth Halsall, show manager, said: “Everyone is thrilled with the success of this year’s show and hugely grateful for the tremendous support we received from everybody who took part, whether as volunteers or stewards or competitors and exhibitors, as well as the wonderful crowd who came along.

“Everybody knows the issues that are currently affecting our food industry and so to receive such a high level of interest in the show at a time when agriculture has never been so important to us all is extremely encouraging.

“Our society works hard all year round to support the industry and there is no doubt that the show’s success will gives us a strong platform for us to continue that work during the next 12 months.”

Mark and Susie Shirra travelled to the show with their three-year-old daughter, Erin, from Nottingham.

Susia said: “I last came to the show 10 years ago and it’s lived up to my expectations, especially the trade stands, the flower arrangements and the animals.

“Erin really likes the horses and the countryside games, as well as getting in and out of the emergency vehicles. It’s been really good seeing people from different ways of life coming together.”

Mark Spencer, Sherwood MP and a farmer, was also in attendance.

He said: “The show was an amazing event showcasing the very best of Nottinghamshire farming. To see everyone enjoying themselves and our youngsters learning more about farming was truly special.”

