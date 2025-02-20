Nottinghamshire County Council says 230 patrols is ‘busting the myth’ parking wardens are never out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A council leader says he wants to “bust the myth” that parking wardens are not “out and about” after figures showed they had patrolled hotspots across Nottinghamshire more than 230 times in the past year.

One key route has also been checked more than 100 times in 12 months, Nottinghamshire County Council said.

The council’s 25 Civil Enforcement Officers, or road wardens, have been out inspecting multiple traffic and parking hotspots across the county.

Among these are Wingfield Avenue in Worksop which has been visited 104 times and King Edwin’s school in Edwinstowe has had 14 patrols with a camera car.

Coun Smith and Coun Clarke with camera enforcement car

The 234 visits across the county are part of the council’s plans to ensure better road safety and less congestion for pedestrians and drivers by assessing where traffic builds up, identifying roads that can become blocked by parked cars and ensuring better road visibility around schools.

The council has also conducted regular visits to other roads and areas within the county.

There are 29 miles of double and single yellow line parking restrictions across Nottinghamshire, along with 700 enforceable bus stops, more than 300 schools with restrictions and 650 limited waiting bays near shops.

There are also 123 residents’ parking zones covering 480 streets, nearly 250 disabled parking spaces and a network of number plate recognition cameras along bus routes.

The camera enforcement car outside King Edwin School in Edwinstowe

Wardens also patrol restricted areas daily to make sure residents can park close to their homes.

County Council Leader, Sam Smith (Con) says the council is “committed to keeping the roads safe for everybody” and says wardens are “out at all hours, weekends, evenings and out in all weathers”.

He said: “I hear all the time residents being grateful of the instillation [of road safety measures], but the myth that they’re not enforced- I want to bust that myth, I’m on their side.

“We know they want to be able to pull in and out safely and have no parked cars on either side of the road, and for children getting in and out of school safely, that’s why we have these officers.”

The leader added that the authority hands out around 60,000 penalty notices each year for people not adhering to these road rules.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), cabinet member for environment and transport, said the measures to reduce obstructive parking will “allow for better flow of traffic”, specifically around schools.

He said: “I know it’s easy for people to say they never see wardens or camera cars, but I can assure residents we have over 20 officers who carry out patrols.

“We keep a record of where they have been and we can identify when wardens have visited villages or towns and carried out their work.”

Residents are able to submit requests for new road safety measures on their streets through the council website.