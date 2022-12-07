Nottinghamshire air ambulance's delight at Christmas challenge success

From November 28 to December 5, supporters were invited to donate to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and support the charity’s lifesaving work.

Michelle Hill, LNAA head of individual giving, said: “The Big Give Christmas Challenge was a fantastic campaign where people could see their donations doubled.

“This year’s aim was to raise a total of £48,000 – to access the £24,000 in the matching pot, £24,000 was needed in online donations.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance bosses are saying a big thank you to everyone who supported their Big Give Christmas challenge.

“The support from the public has been fantastic, people got behind the campaign and the money were raised in just six days.”

The match funds came from Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Countryside Appeal and The Hospital Saturday Fund, which each donated £12,000.