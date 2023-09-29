Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Half a million visitors from across the region are expected to attend the extended 10-day event, which runs until Sunday, October 8.

With more than 250 rides and attractions and thrills aplenty for all ages, Goose Fair is one of the largest travelling funfairs in Europe and has been staged annually in Nottingham since at least 1284.

New rides this year include the TipTop and Xcelerator, as well as lots of returning favourites such as Reverse Bungee, Ice Jet Matterhorn, Star Flyer, and two giant wheels giving panoramic views across the fair and the city beyond.

Nottingham Goose Fair opens today. Photo: Other

All the Goose Fair classics will also be in attendance such as The Skid, Gallopers and the Cake Walk – the only ride still operating that featured when the fair was held at Old Market Square – plus lots of side-show games such as hook-a-duck and basketball.

Food is always a highlight at the fair and, along with the traditional fairground favourites, visitors will be able to eat their way around the world with a diverse range of food from Greek and Caribbean to Panjabi cuisines.

Fairgoers can once again get money-off ride vouchers to save 50p on participating rides and attractions from Monday to Friday from whatsonnottingham.com

The traditional reading of the Goose Fair Charter and the ceremonial ringing of the bells by the Lord Mayor will take place at 4pm on Thursday, October 5.

William Percival, chair of the Showmen’s Guild (Nottinghamshire & Derbyshire branch), said: "We are bringing some exciting new rides and there will be something for everyone.

“We’d like to thank all the visitors who have attended the fair previously and hope to see them again this year.”

