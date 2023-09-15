News you can trust since 1895
Nottingham's famous Goose Fair is back this month

Enjoy all the fun of the fair at the Forest Recreation Ground this autumn, as Goose Fair returns at the end of this month.
By John Smith
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 13:54 BST
Half a million visitors from across the region are expected to attend the extended 10-day event, which runs from Friday, September 29, to Sunday, October 8.

With more than 250 rides and attractions and thrills aplenty for all ages, Goose Fair is one of the largest travelling funfairs in Europe and has been staged annually in Nottingham since at least 1284.

New rides this year include the TipTop and Xcelerator, as well as lots of returning favourites such as Reverse Bungee, Ice Jet Matterhorn, Star Flyer, and two giant wheels giving panoramic views across the fair and the city beyond.

Nottingham Goose Fair returns at the end of the month. Photo: OtherNottingham Goose Fair returns at the end of the month. Photo: Other
Nottingham Goose Fair returns at the end of the month. Photo: Other
All the Goose Fair classics will also be in attendance such as The Skid, Gallopers and the Cake Walk – the only ride still operating that featured when the fair was held at Old Market Square – plus lots of side-show games such as hook-a-duck and basketball.

Food is always a highlight at the fair and, along with the traditional fairground favourites, visitors will be able to eat their way around the world with a diverse range of food from Greek and Caribbean to Panjabi cuisines.

Fairgoers can once again get money-off ride vouchers to save 50p on participating rides and attractions from Monday to Friday from whatsonnottingham.com

Coun Pavlos Kotsonis (Lab), portfolio holder for leisure and culture at Nottingham Council, said: “We’re looking forward to bringing Goose Fair back to Nottingham.

“We’re pleased that it will return this year for 10 days and it’s great that the money-off ride vouchers are available once again.”

“William Percival, chair of the Showmen’s Guild (Nottinghamshire & Derbyshire branch), said: "We are bringing some exciting new rides and there will be something for everyone.

“We’d like to thank all the visitors who have attended the fair previously and hope to see them again this year.”

Fairgoers are reminded of potential tram strike action taking place during fair week.

Fair opening opening times will be

Friday, September 29: 4-11.30pm;Saturday, September 30: Noon-11.30pm;Sunday, October 1: Noon-9pm;Monday-Wednesday, October 2-4: 4-10.30pm;Thursday-Friday, October 5 & 6: 4-11pm;Saturday, October 7: Noon-11.30pm;Sunday, October 8: Noon-9pm.

